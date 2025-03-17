KOTA KINABALU, March 17 — A group of South Indian filmmakers is set to shoot a Tamil romance movie entirely in Sabah, showcasing the state’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. The project, spearheaded by V Creations producer Prabu Thanu, aims to position Sabah as a premier filmmaking destination and potentially pave the way for direct flights from India.

During a press conference at a local hotel on Sunday, Prabu revealed that the team has identified several scenic locations, including Semporna and Ranau, after an initial three-day scouting trip. They plan to return for another week of location hunting before commencing the six-month project, which will involve 80 to 100 crew members from India.

Prabu also emphasized their intention to employ local technicians and labor, further integrating Sabah’s talent into the production.

While the cast remains under wraps, Prabu expressed excitement about creating a romance film that highlights Sabah’s natural beauty, from its vibrant streets and island resorts to its majestic mountains.

“Our goal is to make Sabah a hub for Indian and even Hollywood films. This project could be the catalyst,” he said.

The initiative has garnered full support from the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), which has been actively promoting the state as a filming destination.

STB’s efforts began with a presentation to 50 movie producers in Chennai last year, culminating in Sunday’s announcement after months of follow-ups.

STB CEO Julinus Jeffrey Jimit highlighted the broader vision behind the collaboration: establishing direct flights between Sabah and India. “While our recent efforts in Delhi did not yield immediate results due to insufficient demand, we believe this film will spark interest among Indian travellers and stakeholders, making direct flights a reality,” he said.

Prabu, the son of acclaimed Indian film producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, brings a wealth of experience to the project. V Creations, their Chennai-based production company, is known for blockbuster hits like Theri and Naane Varuvean. This upcoming film marks their 50th production, further solidifying their reputation in the industry.

The event also saw the signing of a joint collaboration proposal between STB and V Creations, attended by key figures such as STB senior marketing manager Humphrey Ginibun, production cameraman Kailasam Abambaram, movie producer Dinesh Babu, and SS World Holiday India director Punniya Ramanathan Ravichandran.

As Sabah prepares to welcome the film crew later this year, hopes are high that this project will not only showcase the state’s beauty but also strengthen cultural and economic ties between Sabah and India. — The Borneo Post