KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Popular singers Black Hanifah and Adira Suhaimi have collaborated for the first time on a new Raya song titled Syawal Rindu.

Composed by Rudy Nastia, Aiman Zaidi, Aizad Khan and Kelana, the song reflects the longing for family as well as memories of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Black said the song holds deep meaning for those unable to return to their hometowns to celebrate Raya with their loved ones.

“The artistry in the lyrics and melody of this song has the power to touch listeners’ hearts, reminding them of the importance of love and connection, especially when distance and time prevent reunions during the joyous Raya celebrations.

“This is beautifully conveyed through the heartfelt lyrics and soulful delivery, painting a vivid picture of deep longing,” he said in a statement today.

Adira also expressed her excitement about collaborating with Black on an emotionally charged Raya song.

“I could feel the synergy between us throughout the recording process. We inspired and supported each other to produce a meaningful and high-quality piece,” she said.

Syawal Rindu, produced by Nova Music, was officially released yesterday on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. — Bernama