LONDON, March 11 — Malaysian listeners might have gotten a surprise if they tuned into King Charles III’s The King’s Music Room on Apple Music 1.

Recorded at the Buckingham Palace, listeners will get a peek into the royal’s selected tunes from all over the Commonwealth and Malaysia’s own Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza made an appearance at 43:00 of the playlist.

“The next piece is by the outstanding Malaysian artist, Siti Nur Haliza. It is called ‘Anta Permana’ and it tells a story about love that is stronger than time.”

It seems fitting that Siti gets a mention considering that she herself has had a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Curious to see what else made the playlist?

Here's the whole list:

  • Could You Be Loved - Bob Marley and the Wailers
  • My Boy Lollipop - Millie Small
  • The Loco-Motion - Kylie Minogue
  • The Very Thought of You - Al Bowlly
  • La Vie En Rose - Grace Jones
  • Love Me Again - Raye
  • Mpempem Do Me - Daddy Lumba
  • KANTE - Davido
  • The Click Song - Miriam Makeba
  • My Country Man - Jools Holland and Ruby Turner
  • Indian Summer - Anoushka Shankar
  • Anta Permana - Siti Nurhaliza
  • E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) - Kiri Te Kanawa
  • Haven’t Met You Yet - Michael Bublé
  • Hot Hot Hot - Arrow
  • Crazy in Love - Beyoncé
  • Upside Down - Diana Ross

You can also tune in exclusively on Apple Music: