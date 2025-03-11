LONDON, March 11 — Malaysian listeners might have gotten a surprise if they tuned into King Charles III’s The King’s Music Room on Apple Music 1.
Recorded at the Buckingham Palace, listeners will get a peek into the royal’s selected tunes from all over the Commonwealth and Malaysia’s own Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza made an appearance at 43:00 of the playlist.
“The next piece is by the outstanding Malaysian artist, Siti Nur Haliza. It is called ‘Anta Permana’ and it tells a story about love that is stronger than time.”
It seems fitting that Siti gets a mention considering that she herself has had a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Curious to see what else made the playlist?
Here's the whole list:
- Could You Be Loved - Bob Marley and the Wailers
- My Boy Lollipop - Millie Small
- The Loco-Motion - Kylie Minogue
- The Very Thought of You - Al Bowlly
- La Vie En Rose - Grace Jones
- Love Me Again - Raye
- Mpempem Do Me - Daddy Lumba
- KANTE - Davido
- The Click Song - Miriam Makeba
- My Country Man - Jools Holland and Ruby Turner
- Indian Summer - Anoushka Shankar
- Anta Permana - Siti Nurhaliza
- E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) - Kiri Te Kanawa
- Haven’t Met You Yet - Michael Bublé
- Hot Hot Hot - Arrow
- Crazy in Love - Beyoncé
- Upside Down - Diana Ross
You can also tune in exclusively on Apple Music: