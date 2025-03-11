LONDON, March 11 — Malaysian listeners might have gotten a surprise if they tuned into King Charles III’s The King’s Music Room on Apple Music 1.

Recorded at the Buckingham Palace, listeners will get a peek into the royal’s selected tunes from all over the Commonwealth and Malaysia’s own Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza made an appearance at 43:00 of the playlist.

“The next piece is by the outstanding Malaysian artist, Siti Nur Haliza. It is called ‘Anta Permana’ and it tells a story about love that is stronger than time.”

It seems fitting that Siti gets a mention considering that she herself has had a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Curious to see what else made the playlist?

Here's the whole list:

Could You Be Loved - Bob Marley and the Wailers

My Boy Lollipop - Millie Small

The Loco-Motion - Kylie Minogue

The Very Thought of You - Al Bowlly

La Vie En Rose - Grace Jones

Love Me Again - Raye

Mpempem Do Me - Daddy Lumba

KANTE - Davido

The Click Song - Miriam Makeba

My Country Man - Jools Holland and Ruby Turner

Indian Summer - Anoushka Shankar

Anta Permana - Siti Nurhaliza

E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) - Kiri Te Kanawa

Haven’t Met You Yet - Michael Bublé

Hot Hot Hot - Arrow

Crazy in Love - Beyoncé

Upside Down - Diana Ross

You can also tune in exclusively on Apple Music: