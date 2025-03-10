LONDON, March 10 — Pierce Brosnan has said the next James Bond must be British, amid reports confirming that the character will remain male under Amazon-MGM’s new creative direction.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, the Irish actor, who played Bond from 1995 to 2002, dismissed speculation that an American could take on the role, calling it a “given” that 007 should be from the UK or the Commonwealth.

Brosnan also supported the decision for Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to step back from creative control, saying, “I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

The Amazon-MGM deal, worth £770 million, has sparked debate among fans, with some fearing changes to the franchise’s tone and identity.

A leaked memo suggests that Bond’s casting criteria remain strict, stating that the next actor “has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male.”

Amazon’s acquisition has caused tensions, with reports that Barbara Broccoli had fiercely opposed ideas for spin-offs and TV adaptations of the Bond franchise.

While no official announcements have been made, actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and James Norton are considered top contenders to replace Daniel Craig.

Brosnan, reflecting on his time as Bond, said he was proud to be part of the franchise’s legacy, adding, “Everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well.”