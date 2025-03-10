LOS ANGELES, March 10 — Bong Joon Ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi film Mickey 17 debuted at No. 1 in the North American box office during its opening weekend.

The film, which premiered on March 7, is projected to earn US$19.1 million domestically and US$53.3 million worldwide so far.

With this achievement, Bong Joon Ho has become the first Korean director to top the North American box office.

Outside of North America, Mickey 17 performed best in South Korea, France, and the United Kingdom, with South Korea leading at US$9 million in its first week.

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as an “Expendable” — a disposable worker on an ice planet who is replaced by clones each time he dies, until he unexpectedly survives and encounters his own duplicate.