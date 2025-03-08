LOS ANGELES, March 8 — D’Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the Grammy-nominated R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, has passed away at the age of 64.

His family confirmed that he died on Friday morning after battling bladder cancer for over a year, the Associated Press reported.

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” his family said in a statement.

Wiggins was a vocalist, guitarist, and producer, shaping the sound of 1990s R&B with hits like “Anniversary” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California).”

The Oakland native, along with his brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Christian Riley, helped define the New Jack Swing movement, blending R&B, jazz, and gospel influences.

Tony! Toni! Toné! found mainstream success with their 1990 album Feels Good, which produced multiple chart-topping hits.

After their fourth album in 1996, the group disbanded, citing creative differences, financial issues, and personal tensions.

Despite the split, Wiggins continued working in the music industry, mentoring young artists such as Zendaya, H.E.R., Kehlani, and Destiny’s Child.

In 2023, after nearly 30 years apart, Tony! Toni! Toné! reunited for a tour, bringing together the original members once again.