PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has been making waves after sharing a heartwarming moment with actress and singer Bella Astillah’s son, Ayden Adrean.

As reported by Kosmo! Online, during a recent visit to Parliament, Ayden was caught on TikTok calling Syed Saddiq “dad,” sending the internet into a frenzy. In the clip, Ayden excitedly runs to his mother while calling the politician “dad,” a moment that melted hearts and raised eyebrows.

In a separate article, Syed Saddiq’s mother, Sharifah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, noticed a shift in her son’s behaviour and jokingly suggested it might be a sign he’s in love. “Look at his behaviour, he’s willing to swim from one end to the other. He’s never done that with me,” Sharifah said during a live TikTok session with her eldest son, Syed Abdullah.

The buzz surrounding Syed Saddiq and Bella has only grown. Not only do they share the spotlight as brand ambassadors for the same clothing line, but they also recently tackled the challenge of climbing Mount Kinabalu together.

To further fuel speculation, Syed Saddiq even made a cameo in Bella’s music video for Tapi Bukan Denganmu, sparking even more curiosity about their growing connection.