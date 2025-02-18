KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has again raised the issue of Opposition allocation today in the Dewan Rakyat, saying that he has yet to receive anything despite multiple negotiations.

The former Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president said he had followed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s advice to negotiate with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on the matter.

“I have negotiated five times. Letter after letter has been sent. It has been more than 400 days, yet the government’s aid to the Muar parliamentary service centre remains at RM0.

“If you don’t want to give it, say it here in this hall, just say you don’t want to give it. Don’t be two-faced, saying one thing outside and another inside. That is not right,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

Syed Saddiq, who withdrew his support from the current government, said he had to resort to doing all sorts of things to raise funds for his constituency, including taking a modelling gig.

“I have tried many times, running back and forth from Muar to Parliament. Recently, I even became a model. Some MPs were angry that I became a model, but I had to do it.

“Praise be to God, I managed to raise over RM1 million for the Muar constituency,” he said.

Last week, Syed Saddiq explained on Instagram that he had joined a photoshoot for traditional clothing PrimaValet for its Aidilfitri collection.

He made the clarification following rumours of a romantic relationship with actress Bella Astilah after her divorce from Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz.

In July last year, Syed Saddiq completed his 200km run called “Langkah Muar”, raising RM160,000 for his Johor constituency.

In response, Anwar told Opposition MPs to collectively negotiate with the government for parliamentary allocations and that there’s “no need to run or jog.”

In September last year, the Perikatan Nasional MPs unanimously had rejected the two drafts of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and PN, as well as between the government and all PN MPs, citing four primary concerns.