LOS ANGELES, March 2 — Today’s Oscars gala looks set for a nail-biting finale, with Anora and Conclave equally tipped by pundits to win best picture after a twisty awards season in which favourites have swiftly risen and spectacularly faltered.

Here are the 10 movies nominated for Hollywood’s biggest prize at the 97th Academy Awards:

Anora

Sean Baker’s sex worker tragicomedy Anora is an almost universally admired movie about class, capitalism and Cinderella dreams, from a filmmaker’s filmmaker.

Last May, it became the first US movie to win the Cannes festival’s top prize since 2011. But the long path to Oscars success back home was far from assured.

Anora left January’s Golden Globes empty-handed, before re-emerging as the year’s frontrunner by sweeping key awards from Hollywood’s producers, directors, writers and critics.

Italian-US actress Isabella Rossellini arrives for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, February 25, 2025. — AFP pic

Conclave

Twisty Vatican-set thriller Conclave, based on a Robert Harris novel about the mysterious and cutthroat politics of pope-picking, has surged at the last minute to become a joint favourite with Anora for the top prize.

It debuted at the Telluride film festival in August to positive reviews but little serious Oscars buzz. That dramatically changed deep into awards season, when it won the top prize at Britain’s BAFTAs.

And then last weekend, Conclave — starring Oscar nominees Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini — took the top award from Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild.

The Brutalist

Immigrant saga The Brutalist appears likely to seal a second best actor Oscar for Adrien Brody, who plays a brilliant architect and Holocaust survivor.

It is a potential dark horse for best picture as well.

The longest nominated film, running more than three-and-a-half hours (with intermission), looks like a lavish Hollywood epic, but was shot for less than US$10 million (RM44.5 million).

(From left) US director James Mangold and US-French actor Timothee Chalamet arrive for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles February 25, 2025. — AFP pic

A Complete Unknown

This old-school biopic of a young Bob Dylan, endorsed by the legendary folk singer himself, was the final Oscars contender to be screened for voters last year.

It quickly won favour, and eight nominations.

The film’s best shot at glory is 29-year-old megastar Timothee Chalamet, though some have suggested a best picture surprise.

US singer and actress Ariana Grande arrives for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles February 25, 2025. — AFP pic

Wicked

Wicked brings the smash-hit Broadway musical about the formative years of the Wizard of Oz villain to the big screen.

It is the biggest blockbuster on the list, with a whopping US$730 million box office worldwide.

Voters may wait for the second and final installment to honour this lavish adaptation.

But that won’t stop stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from bringing the house down with a much-hyped live musical Oscars performance.

Emilia Perez

No film had a more turbulent campaign than Emilia Perez.

French director Jacques Audiard’s musical, about a drug cartel boss who transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime, was bought by Netflix before its Cannes debut.

It won big at the Golden Globes, and topped the Oscar nominations with 13 nods.

But its prospects evaporated when racist tweets from Oscar-nominated star Karla Sofia Gascon emerged, compounding criticism of the movie’s Mexican cliches and use of artificial intelligence.

The Substance

Very few horror films have ever been nominated for best picture, and this entry about an aging Hollywood star addicted to a dangerous youth serum is even gorier than examples like The Exorcist.

The Substance likely left too many Academy voters feeling queasy to realistically take the top prize, but star Demi Moore is a favourite for best actress.

I’m Still Here

Walter Salles’s drama about a family ripped apart by Brazil’s military dictatorship was always a strong candidate for best international film.

But the movie caused a huge shock by landing a best picture nomination too.

With star Fernanda Torres also up for best actress, I’m Still Here has whipped up frenzied levels of support usually reserved for football World Cups in Brazil, with organisers of Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival parades planning to give live Oscars updates.

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve arrives for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, February 25, 2025. — AFP pic

Dune: Part Two

A huge commercial hit — its US$715 million worldwide box office far outstripped the original — Dune: Part Two also earned stellar reviews.

But the epic sci-fi sequel was released way back in February 2024, which is not typically a window for Oscars contenders, and it earned just five nominations, with auteur Denis Villeneuve snubbed for best director.

Its best picture hopes are reduced by the likelihood of a third Dune next year.

Nickel Boys

Nickel Boys wowed critics with its innovative use of first-person perspective to transport audiences into the trauma and abuse suffered by young Black boys at a notorious 1960s Florida reform school.

It is by far the smallest nominated film by box office, with a global haul of just US$2.8 million. — AFP