HONG KONG, March 1 – Celebrated Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong has passed away at the age of 41.

The news of his death on Feb 21 was confirmed by his music label, Fu Music, in a post on Facebook.

Fong — born in Hawaii in 1983 — made his mark in the music world with the release of his debut solo album, Soulboy, in 2005 which introduced his unique blend of R&B and soul music.

His distinctive fusion of Western influences like Stevie Wonder and Musiq Soulchild with Chinese elements, set him apart in the Mandopop scene, earning him widespread recognition.

Over the years, he became known for hits such as Love Song, Special Person, Spring Breeze, and Love Love Love.

His career was interrupted by health issues beginning in 2010, when he was hospitalised multiple times due to pneumothorax — a collapsed lung — that doctors believed was caused by overwork.

The health concerns prompted Fong to retreat from the public eye, particularly following the release of his 2016 album Journey to the West.

Despite these challenges, he made a remarkable comeback in 2024 with The Dreamer, an album that marked his return to the music scene after a period of recovery.

In interviews, Fong spoke candidly about his journey, expressing that although his health had improved, he was still in the process of recovery.

Fong’s death has sent shockwaves on social media, with fans flooding platforms like Weibo to express their grief and appreciation.

In addition to his music, Fong's influence extended into the world of graphic novels.

Just days before his death, Fong had posted a message on social media, sharing his New Year wishes and a link to his latest music video.

He had also sent out a handwritten congratulatory card for a fan’s wedding.