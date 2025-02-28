LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — The latest trailer for the Shrek 5 film has just dropped and it also revealed a new cast member: actress Zendaya.

Known for her roles in the hit TV show Euphoria and the Spiderman franchise, Zendaya will play the role of Shrek and Fiona’s offspring.

Besides Zendaya, the core members of the original cast — Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz — are also making a return for this sequel, that will be showing in theatres come Christmas 2026.

Hilariously the official Shrek account unearthed an old X post of Zendaya’s where she said: “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.”

“This aged well” the account responded and the reply has garnered 18,000 likes since its posting.

Reaction to the trailer has been mixed with some fans complaining the animation style differed too much from the original films.

You can decide for yourself by watching the trailer below: