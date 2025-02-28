KUALA LUMPUR, 28 Feb – Captain America: Brave New World continues its dominance at the local box office, holding steady at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, proving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) still has serious pull.

While Captain America leads the charge, the Tamil coming of age movie Dragon and Mandarin film Legends Of The Condor Heroes: The Gallants have also made a strong showing, securing second and third place, respectively.

As February winds down and March begins, there’s no better time to catch up on the latest films in cinemas or dive into an exciting new series on your laptops.

Malay Mail is here to help you make the most of it with a roundup of the best international and local films, series, music, and books of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (February 20 to February 23)

Captain America: Brave New World Dragon Legends Of The Condor Heroes: The Gallants Pengantin Iblis Close Ur Kopitiam The Monkey Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu Panor Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force Money Games

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (February 17 to February 23)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1 The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1 Melo Movie: Season 1 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Zero Day: Limited Series Solo Leveling: Season 1 The First Frost: Season 1 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar Cassandra: Limited Series Ms. Rachel: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Study Group Gadis Masa The Witch Running Man (2025) Undercover High School High School Return of a Gangster Family By Choice Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Running Man (2024) Taxi Driver 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (February 19 to February 26)

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) yung kai - blue Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Kendrick Lamar - luther LBI利比 - 跳楼机 Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (February 19 to February 26)

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Insomniacks - Reminiscence The Lantis - Bunga Maaf Amir Masdi - Nurcinta Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu NAKI, Fahimi - Masa

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (February 14 to February 20)

Fiction

Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) More Days at Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Fantasy Harper Voyager) I Am Not Jessica Chen by Ann Liang (HarperTeen) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books US) Immortal by Sue Lynn Tan (HarperVoyager)

Non-Fiction

How Malaysia Missed 7 Chances at Nation-Building by Mohammed Hussein (Mohammed Hussein) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON) Malayland by Dina Zaman (Ethos Books / Faction Press) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Kind Words for Unkind Days by Jayne Hardy (Orion)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) The Boy: Unspoken Nightmare by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif) One Sweet Mistake by Aprilhann (Rinsya Chasiani Publication)

Source: MPH