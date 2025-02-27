KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Tokusatsu hero, Ultraman, takes centre stage once again with The Ultra Tour, which will run at Sunway Pyramid’s LG2 Blue Concourse until March 2.

The launch event of the tour also set a record in Southeast Asia after successfully gathering 270 Ultraman fans in themed costumes.

Another highlight of the day was the appearance of Totsuka Yuki, best known for his role as Yuma Hize, the “human host” or alter ego of Ultraman Arc, which concluded its series in early January this year.

Actor Totsuka Yuki expressed his gratefulness after seeing support for 'Ultraman Arc'. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Totsuka expressed how much he loved seeing so many fans show their support for Ultraman Arc and the Ultraman franchise in general.

“I can’t believe there are so many people here who are so supportive of Ultraman Arc,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the fans.

During his first visit to Malaysia, he mentioned trying local dishes such as curry laksa and nasi lemak.

“There are a lot of interesting shops here in Sunway Pyramid, like Sushi King, and I’m interested in trying it,” he told Malay Mail.

Beyond Malaysia, Totsuka is interested in visiting other Southeast Asian countries, such as Indonesia.

“I know there are a lot of Ultraman fans in Indonesia, so I would really like to visit once,” he shared.

He also would love to visit Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The Ultra Tour launch celebrated a record-breaking Asean. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Totsuka’s appearance in Malaysia marks another milestone where an actor in an Ultraman series has graced the Malaysian stage, following Hiroki Matsumoto, Raiga Terasaka, Yuka Murayama in 2023, and Tomoya Warabino last year.

The Ultra Tour is a groundbreaking collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions, the official master copyright holder of Ultraman, One Universal Production Sdn Bhd (OUP), and Sunway Group.

OUP chief executive Alvin Lee said that the tour Malaysia has been truly special.

“This collaboration with Tsuburaya Fields Entertainment International and Sunway Malls isn’t just about an event, it’s about creating unforgettable memories for fans of all ages while strengthening the cultural bond between Malaysia and Japan,” he said.