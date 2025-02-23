LONDON, Feb 23 — DJ Fatboy Slim has revealed his childhood connection to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, recalling their time together at school.

“I was in the same class at school as Keir for five years, so I remember him well,” the musician shared in a recent interview with The Guardian.

He admitted that Starmer was likely better at playing the violin, as he only lasted one term before his parents ended the lessons.

“It is quite weird when one day you see someone on the telly and go, ‘Oh look, it is Keir Starmer from 4B,’” he said, reflecting on his former classmate’s rise in politics.

Fatboy Slim also spoke about the most famous contacts in his phone, revealing that he still keeps in touch with the the prime minister.

“The prime minister! We still talk,” he said, adding that his phonebook also includes a legendary musician.

“Or maybe Paul McCartney,” he added, mentioning that the former Beatle was once his neighbour.

“He would bring my dog back round if she went missing,” Fatboy Slim recalled, describing McCartney as a “great neighbour.”

Cook is a British DJ, musician, and record producer known for pioneering big beat music in the 1990s.

He gained worldwide fame with hits like Right Here, Right Now and Praise You, blending electronic, hip-hop, and rock influences.