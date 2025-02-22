KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Chinese animated blockbuster Nezha 2 will finally be released in Malaysian theatres on March 13, cinema chain giants GSC Cinemas and TGV Cinemas announced on Friday, ending the weeks-long wait of eager fans.

The sequel to the 2019 Nezha, which premiered on the first day of the Lunar New Year last month, has since emerged as the highest-grossing animated film globally.

“Both critically and commercially, Nezha 2 has been a massive success. On March 13, 2025, head to the cinemas and experience Nezha’s fiery legend,” the cinema chains posted on their respective Instagram accounts last night.

Directed by Sichuan-born director Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the Nezha franchise narrates a young boy’s journey to become a prominent deity in the Taoist pantheon as he battles the formidable Dragon King of the East Sea and his army to protect his village.

The films are based on the 16th-century Chinese classical novel Fengshen Yanyi or The Investiture of the Gods, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty.

Since debuting on January 29, Nezha 2 has earned a total box office of 12.3 billion yuan (RM7.5 billion), including pre-sales and overseas earnings, making it the eighth highest box office film globally. It is currently the highest-grossing film in China.