KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Kaadhal Tholvigal (The Failed Romances), a daring hybrid cabaret by internationally acclaimed performing arts company TerryandTheCuz, concluded its exclusive preview run at Bobo KL from February 17 to 19.

The production captivated audiences with its vibrant storytelling, live music, and a unique exploration of love and romance through the lens of Tamil cinema.

A daring exploration of love and romance through Tamil cinema

The performance, which marked the first iteration of a show destined for international stages, offered an intimate experience that blended sharp wit, immersive storytelling, and musical excerpts.

Drawing inspiration from iconic Tamil films and music spanning the 1960s to 2010s, Kaadhal Tholvigal delved into the postcolonial complexities of love, romance, and attraction as experienced by a Tamil movie-loving Malaysian Indian man.

Loosely inspired by the 1970s Bollywood cult classic Mera Naam Joker, the production critically examined how cinematic portrayals have shaped societal expectations of relationships.

The collaboration between composer and music director Ashwin Gobinath, alongside his NADIR ensemble, brought a dynamic musical element that added depth to the performance.

Govin Ruben performed alongside Rosheen Fatima (right), who portrayed Susan, Sandra, and Stacy. — Picture by Darshen Chelliah

Feedback fuels future international stages

TerryandTheCuz shared, "Kaadhal Tholvigal is a deeply personal yet universally relatable exploration of love. It takes a playful yet critical look at how cultural ideals and cinematic fantasies have shaped our perceptions of relationships.

"The preview at Bobo KL provided valuable feedback as we prepare to take this production to international stages."

Based in Malaysia, TerryandTheCuz has garnered global recognition for their boundary-pushing productions.

With projects spanning Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the company has become synonymous with inventive and experimental theatre that challenges conventional narratives.

Singer Raajasree Gobi captivated the audience with live renditions of iconic Tamil movie soundtracks.— Picture by Darshen Chelliah

From Malaysia to the world stage

Their repertoire includes critically acclaimed works such as Flatland, SK!N, HuRU-hARa, and MADE IN AMERICA, each of which has further cemented their reputation as leaders in experimental performance art.

The company’s approach blends theatre, music, and visual art to create groundbreaking experiences that engage audiences on both emotional and intellectual levels.

The creative team for Kaadhal Tholvigal included writer and arts critic Sharmilla Ganesan as script dramaturg, technical support from WE ARE FILAMEN, and contributions from an international ensemble.

Australian director and co-writer Adriano Cortese, video designer Susie Henderson, and Sydney Theatre Award-nominated sound designer Michael Toisuta added a global dimension to the production.

Rosheen Fatima mesmerised the audience with her portrayal of Susan, Sandra, and Stacy. — Picture by Darshen Chelliah

Celebrating Malaysia's artistic talent

TerryandTheCuz’s work consistently celebrates cross-cultural collaborations, with Kaadhal Tholvigal being no exception.

By reimagining the narrative of love and romance through bold and innovative storytelling, the company continues to spotlight Malaysia’s rich artistic talent on the global stage.