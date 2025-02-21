SEOUL, Feb 21 — South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has denied dating rumours involving 2NE1 member Park Bom after speculation arose from her social media posts.

Lee’s agency MYM Entertainment told Hankook Ilbo today that the claims were false.

“Lee Min-ho has no personal connection with Park Bom, so the rumours are groundless,” the agency said.

Lee, 36, is a South Korean actor best known for his roles in hit dramas such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), The Heirs (2013) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016).

He is currently starring in tvN’s drama When the Stars Gossip.

The rumours began when Park, 40, shared photos of Lee on social media last September, referring to him as “my husband” and attracting public attention.

On February 13 and 15, she repeated the claim through a secondary account, writing, “He really is my husband.” Although she later deleted the posts, she insisted the rumours were true.

Park, a South Korean singer, debuted as the main vocalist of 2NE1 in 2009 under YG Entertainment.

She gained recognition for her powerful vocals and hit songs with the group, including I Am the Best and Lonely.

Amid growing speculation, Park clarified, “I posted it because it’s true. Thank you for your interest, and I’ll continue to do my best with 2NE1.”

Her agency later explained that she was simply a fan of Lee’s performance in The Heirs (2013), but her repeated statements left many confused.

On Tuesday, Park added another layer to the controversy by saying, “I’m actually alone. Lee Min-ho asked me to post it, but I’m single.”

Following her conflicting remarks, Lee’s agency decided to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Park is currently touring with 2NE1 alongside Sandara Park, CL and Minzy.

The 2024-25 2NE1 Concert: Welcome Back tour began in Seoul last October and has since made stops across Asia. The group has scheduled encore concerts for April 12 and 13 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.