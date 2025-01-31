KUALA LUMPUR, January 31 — After a decade-long hiatus, South Korean girl group 2NE1 (pronounced ‘twenty-one’) has finally touched down in Malaysia last night.

The second-generation K-pop legends, in town for the Asia leg of their highly anticipated Welcome Back Tour, were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of local fans at KLIA.

The group, set to perform on February 1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, sparked a wave of excitement as videos of their arrival began circulating on X, fuelling anticipation for their reunion concert.

In a video shared by X user @melvinhatesyou, all four members of 2NE1 — CL, Bom, Dara (Sandara Park), and Minzy — are seen being escorted by KLIA security as they make their way to the arrival gate.

In another video shared by the local fanpage 2NE1 Malaysia Blackjack, the girls were seen waving to their fans, with CL capturing the moment on camera.

The fanpage also posted a heartwarming photo of an elderly fan in a wheelchair holding up a placard reading ‘Selamat Datang 2NE1, Welcome Back to Malaysia’, which has touched the hearts of local social media users.

Meanwhile, 2NE1 were clearly stoked for their return to KL, with most members sharing snippets of their flight journey on Instagram Stories.

Dara even went the extra mile, showing off her custom Malaysia Nike t-shirt featuring a teh tarik and nasi lemak design.

“Good thing I got an extra t-shirt on my hand carry bag! Always ready for all the unpredictable incidents.

“I personally made this Malaysia t-shirt when I came here last time.

“So cute right?” Dara wrote in a post on her second Instagram account.

Both Dara and Minzy recently performed in KL earlier this month during the Asia Pacific (APAC) Predator League 2025 which took place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Previously 2NE1 announced their disbandment back in November 2016 and their last album together was Crush which was released in 2014.

However, in July last year, the girl group surprised their fans worldwide by announcing a comeback tour, followed by the release of their 15-track studio album, Welcome Back, in December 2024.

Formed by YG Entertainment, 2NE1 rose to prominence with their debut EP 2NE1 in 2009, featuring hit singles Fire and I Don’t Care.

Known for their ground-breaking musical experimentation, fashion sense and powerful stage presence, 2NE1 reshaped the landscape of K-pop girl groups and became iconic figures in the Korean wave.