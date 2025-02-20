LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — HBO has officially announced that season two of The Last of Us, the critically-acclaimed television adaptation of the award-winning video game, will premiere on April 13.

The upcoming season will consist of seven episodes and will air on HBO while streaming on Max

Season 2 will continue by adapting the story from The Last of Us Part II, introducing key new characters, including Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Returning stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, alongside Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. The new cast also includes Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

The teaser trailer highlights intense new scenes, including a monologue by Abby, as well as action-packed moments featuring clickers, explosions, and the tension between Joel and Ellie.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the original game, the show has captivated fans with its faithful representation of its source material while expanding on its rich narrative and characters.