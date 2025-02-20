BEIJING, Feb 20 — The record-breaking success of China’s Nezha 2, now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, has ignited a wave of nationalist sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions with the West.

According to the BBC, Chinese social media users and state-affiliated outlets have framed the film’s dominance as a cultural victory over Hollywood, particularly targeting Captain America: Brave New World, which has struggled at China’s box office.

Some nationalistic voices have called for a boycott of American films, with slogans such as “I don’t care if Nezha 2 can survive overseas, but Captain America 4 must die in China,” spreading across Chinese platforms.

The film’s overwhelming domestic earnings — where over 99 per cent of its revenue comes from China — highlight Beijing’s tightening grip on its entertainment market and its push to promote home-grown cinema over foreign imports.

This trend aligns with China’s broader strategy of cultural self-reliance, as authorities have imposed restrictions on Hollywood releases while aggressively backing patriotic domestic productions.

Tensions over Nezha 2 have extended to accusations that Western theatres have deliberately sidelined the film, fuelling further resentment among Chinese audiences.

The nationalist fervour surrounding Nezha 2 reflects a broader geopolitical struggle, as China seeks to challenge American soft power in the global entertainment industry.

While the film is being celebrated as a triumph of Chinese animation, its transformation into a political symbol underscores the increasing entanglement of culture and international rivalry.