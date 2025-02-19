BEIJING, Feb 19 — Chinese animated blockbuster Nezha 2 overtook Pixar’s Inside Out 2 on Tuesday to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

Nezha 2 has amassed a total box office of 12.3 billion yuan (RM7.5 billion) including pre-sales and overseas earnings, making it the eighth highest box office film globally.

Over 99 per cent of Nezha 2’s box office income has come from mainland China, starkly in contrast to Hollywood films, which typically rely on a more global distribution strategy.

Nezha 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit Nezha. The film is based on a 16th century Chinese novel “The Investiture of the Gods”, depicting a hero boy with magic power who tried to defend Chentangguan, a fortress town.

Directed by Sichuan-born director Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the film propelled the 2025 Lunar New Year box office in the country to an all-time high. — Reuters

Related:

Explainer: Who is Nezha? The mythical Chinese hero behind animated blockbuster ‘Nezha 2’ taking the global box office by storm (VIDEO)