KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Chinese animated blockbuster Nezha 2 has been shattering multiple box office records across China since premiering on the first day of Lunar New Year last month.

The original Nezha, directed by Jiaozi, whose real name is Yang Yu, was the highest-grossing animated film in China when it debuted in 2019.

However, the sequel, Nezha 2, has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the country’s history, speeding past the 2021 war epic The Battle at Lake Changjin and blockbusters like The Wandering Earth (2019) and Wolf Warrior 2 (2017).

The movie, hailed for its breathtaking animation and rich Chinese cultural elements, grossed over 10.6 billion yuan (RM6.4 billion) in China, becoming the first to exceed US$1 billion (RM4.44 billion) in a single market.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned approximately US$936 million in the United States in 2015.

So far, Nezha 2 has earned over US$1.65 billion after debuting in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and several other countries last week, making it the first non-Hollywood film to earn over US$1 billion in global box office earnings.

It is now poised to outperform The Lion King to enter the top 10 highest grossers of all time, Variety reported on Monday (February 17).

But who is this mighty Nezha?

In ancient Chinese folklore, Nezha was the son of military commander Li Jing, who served the Shang Dynasty some 3,000 years ago.

His story appears in the 16-century Chinese classical novel Fengshen Yanyi or the Investiture of the Gods, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty.

According to the legend, Nezha’s mother delivered him after a pregnancy that lasted for three years and six months. Born from a ball of flesh, Nezha was able to magically walk and talk since his birth.

She named him Nezha, as instructed by the Taoist immortal Taiyi Zhenren in her dream before she went to labour.

Taiyi Zhenren later took Nezha as a disciple and the boy was able to wield powerful magical instruments such as the Universe Ring, Fire-Tipped Spear, Wind Fire Wheels and the Red Armillary Sash.

Nezha fully realised his magical abilities through a long-drawn battle with the formidable East Ocean Dragon King. However, he eventually sacrificed himself to protect his family and village from the Dragon King’s retribution.

Taiyi Zhenren later brought him back to life with a new body made from mystical lotus roots, transforming Nezha into a deity revered by millions of Chinese people.

Nezha is worshipped as a deity of protection and a guardian for children and young adults. Many professional drivers also place a small statue of Nezha in their vehicles for a safe trip on the road.

Various temples are dedicated to Nezha across the world, including Taizi Temple in Tainan and the Sanfeng Temple in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; the Sanba Nezha temple in Macau; the Nezha Shrine in Chon Buri, Thailand and is worshipped at many Taoist temples across Malaysia.

Devotees also refer to Nezha as the “Marshal of the Central Altar” and the “Third Lotus Prince” and celebrate his birthday on the 8th day of the fourth lunar month, while some traditions celebrate Nezha’s birthday on the 9th day of the ninth lunar month. In regions such as Hong Kong and Guangdong, this date coincides with the Double Ninth Festival (Chung Yeung Festival).

Where can Malaysians watch Nezha 2?

Sadly, there’s no answer to that yet.

However, CNA reported on February 10 that plans to release the movie in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea sometime later this month are already in the pipeline.

Eager fans have been pestering cinema operators GSC and TGV to announce the release date of the movie since early February.

Checks on TGV Cinemas’ website found that no showtimes were available although the website previously stated February 13 as Nezha 2’s release date in Malaysia.

On February 15, TGV posted on Instagram that it “eagerly anticipates the film’s upcoming release in South-east Asia” with the hashtag #sorrytokeepyouwaiting.