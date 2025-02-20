SEOUL, Feb 20 — Netflix has officially approved a new Korean romantic comedy series, Boyfriend on Demand, starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk in lead roles.

According to Variety, the high-concept drama follows an overworked webtoon producer, played by Jisoo, who stumbles into romance through a subscription-based virtual reality dating programme.

Seo In-guk takes on the role of Park Kyeong-nam, a rival webtoon producer whose icy demeanour hides a more complex personality, adding tension to the storyline.

The series will be directed by Kim Jung-sik, known for hit romantic comedies like Work Later, Drink Now, ensuring a mix of humour and emotional depth.

This project continues Netflix’s strong investment in Korean content, following a successful lineup of romance series and its recently announced 2025 slate.

For Jisoo, this marks another major acting role after Snowdrop and Newtopia, while also balancing her solo music career under Warner Records.