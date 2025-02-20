SEOUL, Feb 20 — Global K-pop sensation Blackpink has officially announced their highly anticipated 2025 world tour, set to take place in major stadiums across Asia, North America, and Europe.

The tour will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5-6 before heading to the United States, with stops at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (July 12) and Chicago’s Soldier Field (July 18).

Fans in Canada and Europe will also get the chance to see the group live, as Blackpink is scheduled to perform at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium (July 22), Paris’ Stade de France (August 2), and London’s iconic Wembley Stadium (August 15).

The tour will also bring the group to Milan’s Ippodromo Snai La Maura (August 6), Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic (August 9), and New York’s Citi Field (July 26), promising an electrifying experience for BLINKs worldwide.

A special highlight of the tour is the Tokyo Dome concert, set for January 16-18, 2026, marking an extended celebration of Blackpink’s global success.

Blackpink, composed of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of the biggest girl groups in the world.

Their previous “Born Pink” world tour (2022-2023) broke records as the highest-grossing tour by a female K-pop group, drawing over 1.8 million attendees across multiple continents.