LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — The Brutalist director Brady Corbet revealed that he earned no money from his Oscar-nominated film, despite its critical success.

Speaking on WTF With Marc Maron, Corbet said he recently directed commercials in Portugal, which was the first time he had made any money in years.

Corbet, alongside his wife and creative partner Mona Fastvold, said that they also made no income from their previous film, Vox Lux (2018).

When Maron asked if he was being hyperbolic, Corbet insisted he was honest about his situation.

“Yes. Actually, zero. We had to just sort of live off of a pay cheque from three years ago.”

The Brutalist, which earned 10 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Adrien Brody, has not provided financial returns for its creators.

Corbet explained that many filmmakers behind Oscar-nominated films struggle financially, with some unable to afford rent despite their industry recognition.

He attributed part of the financial strain to the demanding press circuit, saying he has spent six months promoting the film without being paid.

The director described the process as exhausting, revealing he conducted 90 interviews in a single week and has not had a day off since Christmas.