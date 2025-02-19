KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Billie Joe Armstrong, the frontman of Green Day, brought out the Palestinian flag during the US punk rock band’s concert here last night in the latest show of support for Palestine that is under siege by Israel.

Midway through the band’s performance, an attendee hands Armstong the flag, which he then raised high before draping it across his shoulder for the remainder of the song.

This is not the first time Green Day has shown its support for Palestine, however, as the band has also flown the flag in other concerts in its current world tour.

Green Day has been outspoken in their political activism, often using their music and performances to criticize war, social injustice, and right-wing politics.

Their 2004 album American Idiot condemned the George W. Bush administration and during a performance in 2016, the band chanted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA”.

Malaysia has long been a strong supporter of Palestine, maintaining a firm pro-Palestinian stance in its foreign policy. The country does not recognise Israel, consistently condemns Israeli military actions, and advocates for Palestinian statehood in international forums