LIMA, Feb 18 — Colombian pop star Shakira said her concert in Peru will go ahead a day after she called off another performance because of a sudden hospitalisation.

The singer-songwriter, 48, had gone to the emergency room on Saturday night and was briefly admitted to hospital, prompting her to call off a show Sunday.

Shakira wrote on Instagram that the gates to the National Stadium in Lima will open at 4pm (5am Malaysian time) for a concert due to kick off at 8.15pm.

The post made no reference to her health.

Events company Masterlive confirmed Monday's scheduled show will go ahead, and said it would announce a new date soon for the concert that had to be scrapped Sunday.

Shakira is on her first world tour in seven years.

Named Las mujeres ya no lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), it kicked off in Rio de Janeiro just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album.

The singer dedicated the award to migrants in the United States facing deportation under President Donald Trump.

With more than 90 million records sold worldwide and four Grammy Awards under her belt, among many other prizes, Shakira is one of the most popular Latin artists of all time.

She is set to perform nearly 50 dates in Latin America by the end of June, followed by more concerts in the United States and Canada. — AFP