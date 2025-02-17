LIMA, Feb 17 — Shakira has cancelled her concert in Peru’s capital on Sunday after being hospitalised with abdominal pain, a setback that comes days after she launched her first worldwide tour in seven years.

The 48-year-old Colombian star posted on her social media accounts that she had gone to the emergency room on Saturday night and remained hospitalised.

“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” she said.

“I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” she added, expressing hope that she would be released from the hospital on Monday to resume the tour.

The singer-songwriter kicked off her tour in Rio de Janeiro just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album, which she dedicated to migrants in the United States who are facing deportation under President Donald Trump.

Shakira, who is one of the most popular Latin artists of all time, is set to perform nearly 50 dates in Latin America by the end of June, followed by more in the United States and Canada. — AFP