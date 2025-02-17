KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Indian music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, 81, will perform an orchestra-themed concert on April 5 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The upcoming Raaja Rhapsody concert marks Ilaiyaraaja’s third concert in Malaysia, following his first live performance here in 2017 and again in 2022.

Musicians from Chennai, India, and Budapest, Hungary, will also fly in to join the 70-piece orchestra that will accompany the maestro as he serenades his fans with his iconic, evergreen hits.

The initial setlist, revealed at a recent meet-and-greet session, predominantly features Ilaiyaraaja’s iconic hits from the ‘80s — often hailed as the maestro’s golden era.

Some of the songs in the setlist include Rasathi Unna from Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984), Maanguyile Poongguyile and Mariamma Mariamma Karakattakkaran (1989), Rakkama Kaiya Thattu and Sundari Kannal Oru Seethi from Thalapathi (1991), and Enna Sattam Indha Neram from Punnagai Mannan (2006).

Concert organiser Pink Creative Agency’s creative director, Ravivarma Vicraman, said that the announced setlist accounts for only 60 percent of the show, with major surprises in store for fans on the big day.

“Since the day I proposed the idea of organising this concert to Raaja sir, he immediately approved it and has been working with us based on our dates.

“Raaja Rhapsody is not just a show. It is an experience,” Ravivarma said at a recent meet-and-greet session at TSR Conference Hall in Shah Alam.

Ilaiyaraja debuted as a music composer in the 1976 film Annakili and has since composed over 7,000 songs in various languages. — Picture courtesy of Pink Creative Agency

During the press conference later, Ilaiyaraaja hailed his Malaysian audience as extraordinary fans, for whom he is always prepared to perform.

When asked about his thought process while composing, Ilaiyaraaja replied: “I don’t have an answer to that. It’s just like the rain drizzles, the wind blows, and the storm brews. Similarly, I am a force of nature.”

Born Gnanathesigan on June 3, 1943, in Tamil Nadu, Ilaiyaraaja debuted as a music composer in the 1976 film Annakili and has since composed over 7,000 songs in various languages.

Fondly hailed as “Isaignani” by his fans, Ilaiyaraaja is a five-time National Award winner and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award by the Indian government.

He currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here; https://tsasia.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/143408.

A 15 percent discount is also available for early birds until March 5.