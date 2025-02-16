SEOUL, Feb 16 — The parents of NJZ (formerly NewJeans) members are suing TenAsia for an article they say is misleading, claiming that the group has already signed with talent agency BANA.

It’s been a rough last few weeks for the group with constant rumours circulating, ADOR’s attempt to block the media from using the group’s new name, ADOR also claiming it was in the process of renewing member Hanni’s visa.

NJZ had confirmed that they had already renewed Hanni’s visa despite ADOR’s statements.

Meanwhile fans have noticed that of late large accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that had been spamming NJZ hate have quietly shuttered with the most noticeable being users @aespannjeans and @ jinjjinss being deactivated after threats of legal action against them as well as @Sniper71232 another profilic hate account.

As of now NJZ has been confirmed to perform on March 23 at the ComplexCon event at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, teasing new music for the event.

However ADOR has filed injunctions to declare the contract with the group is still valid and it’s likely the legal wrangling will continue on for some time.

The full statement from NJZ on the TenAsia article is below:

We would like to inform you that the article titled ‘NJZ Partners with BANA’ by TenAsia’s reporter Lee Min Kyung, which was just released, is completely false.

NJZ has not entered into any agreement with BANA, nor have there been any discussions. The article cites ‘testimonies from multiple industry insiders,’ but it is a completely fabricated falsehood. It seems that the intention is to create controversy by publishing the article without confirming the facts with the parties involved or BANA.

We plan to file a complaint with the Press Arbitration Commission and take strong legal action against TenAsia for spreading these false claims without verifying the facts.

In the past, TenAsia has repeatedly published completely false information, presenting it as established facts, leading to numerous articles that caused severe mental distress to the members and many others involved.

We hope that TenAsia’s reporter, Lee Min Kyung, takes legal responsibility for this article and the dissemination of these false claims. We apologize for causing further disturbance this evening just before the weekend. I hope you have a peaceful evening."