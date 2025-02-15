SEOUL, Feb 15 — Blackpink’s Jisoo has been super-busy as of late.

After claiming she wasn’t preparing a comeback last year, she then announced a Valentine’s Day release with her album Amortage featuring the title track Earthquake.

The album has already scored 35 number ones on the iTunes album chart, 12 number ones on Apple Music’s chart while Earthquake has scored 13 Number 1 in the iTunes Singles charts, with Malaysia being among those number ones all three charts.

As for YouTube, the Earthquake MV has already surpassed 11 million views since release.

If the slick music video isn’t enough watching for Jisoo fans, they also got an extra treat with the dropping of the trailer of Jisoo’s next TV show appearance in Omniscient Reader.

It’s a very short tease of her role — she is seen holding up a rifle, hair slicked back in a high ponytail while dressed up in a school uniform.

There’s also her latest interview with Buzzfeed where she gets up close with kittens, feeding them treats and giving them a massage.

Or if you’d rather, you can also check out her interview with Spotify where she promotes her comeback and also reveals herself as perhaps the biggest Blackpink fangirl of them all.

It’s great that she’ll also get to be there with them on the upcoming Blackpink world tour!