KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — It’s official: Actress Siti Saleha is married to fiancé, fashion designer Joshua Fitton.

After teasing pre-wedding pics on her social media, Kosmo reported that the actress’s marriage took place early today at 9am at a resort in Janda Baik.

Saleha or Siti Saleha Mohd Baharum, 35, had been in a relationship with Fitton, 38, for the past three years.

The bride wore an elegant ensemble complete with matching long veil while Fitton wore a matching baju Melayu, songkok and interestingly – green socks.

The wedding was an intimate affar with only relatives and close friends attending with a reception to be held in Fitton’s hometown in Melaka.

Saleha was previously married to Ahmad Lutifi Azhar but divorced in 2021 after four years, without having children.