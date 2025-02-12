SEOUL, Feb 12 — NJZ — the girl group formerly known as NewJeans — may be signing with Beasts And Natives Alike (BANA), the record label responsible for producing many of their biggest hits, including Hype Boy, Ditto, Cookie, and OMG.

BANA however has declined to comment on the rumours, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of NJZ joining their roster when contacted by The Korea Herald yesterday,

The speculation gained traction after NJZ member Hyein hinted during an Instagram Live session on Feb 7 that the group would be revealing their new agency soon.

“Don’t worry too much about us; we will announce a new agency soon,” she reassured fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, BANA artist Kim Ximya appeared to corroborate the rumours during an online fan interaction on Feb 6.

When asked about a new girl group debuting under BANA, Kim responded, “I am aware of it... How did you know?”

Further hints emerged on Monday when NJZ member Hanni posted a cryptic message on the group’s social media, stating, “Uh... It might take a while to get used to going live here.”

This has led to speculation that the group is adapting to a new environment, potentially under BANA’s wing.

BANA first rose to prominence thanks to its in-house producers, 250 and FRNK, who composed many of NJZ’s hit tracks, starting with their debut single Attention in 2020.

The label’s founder, Kim Ki-hyun, is known for his long-standing friendship with former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, which dates back to their time at SM Entertainment in the early 2010s.

Min, the creative force behind NJZ, reportedly enlisted Kim’s help to produce songs for the group after she took the helm at Ador in 2020.

Their close collaboration and shared history have further fuelled rumours that NJZ may be making BANA their new home.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun noted that while a move to BANA could offer advantages, it may also present challenges.

“Since BANA has essentially been handling NJZ’s music production, the team likely shares a strong rapport, making collaboration smoother compared to other options,” Lim said yesterday.

“However, as BANA is a relatively small company, it would need to partner closely with other firms for management, promotions, and most crucially—budget investment.”

Lim also highlighted potential complications.

“In such a scenario, conflicts with Hybe could arise in multiple ways. Of course, the most pressing issue right now is resolving the exclusive contract situation with Ador.”