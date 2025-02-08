SEOUL, Feb 8 — Blackpink’s Jisoo is currently appearing in zombie comedy Newtopia (screening on Amazon Prime) and her fans have warmed up to her performance.

The show is rated a solid 7.7 out of 10 on IMDB and has set a record for the highest first-day viewership for Coupang Play series.

Jisoo stars opposite Park Jeong-min in the show, playing a pair of lovers who had recently broken up and are trying to find their way to each other amid a zombie apocalypse.

Fans online have praised Jisoo’s comedic skills sharing clips online of the star’s performance.

Newtopia, directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, is based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang-woon and is set to have eight episodes, with the finale being screened on March 21.

Except for the first week when two episodes dropped on February 7, a new episode will be released weekly until the finale.

Watch the show’s latest character trailer below: