SEOUL, Feb 8 — Blackpink’s Jisoo is currently appearing in zombie comedy Newtopia (screening on Amazon Prime) and her fans have warmed up to her performance.

The show is rated a solid 7.7 out of 10 on IMDB and has set a record for the highest first-day viewership for Coupang Play series.

Jisoo stars opposite Park Jeong-min in the show, playing a pair of lovers who had recently broken up and are trying to find their way to each other amid a zombie apocalypse.

Fans online have praised Jisoo’s comedic skills sharing clips online of the star’s performance.

New hilarious take on zombie apocalypse OFC IM SATLove how this show is chaotic but doesn't comprise on the goreEyeballs, intestines popping in ur hands like OFC THEIR REACTIONS ARE GENUINE BUT FUNNY#Newtopia #NewtopiaEp2 #JISOOhttps://t.co/Od654c5Pru — Fi (@Fifi1700) February 7, 2025

NEWTOPIA WAS SO FUN AND ACTRESS JISOO WAS AMAZING! JISOO WE ARE PROUD OF YOU!! THE COMEDY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/Dq7fgsDsuG — Veronica Jane Kim (@sooyahforever) February 7, 2025

THIS IS SO FUNNY I HAD TO PAUSE SEVERAL TIMES #NewtopiaEp2 pic.twitter.com/bn66CDslZC February 7, 2025

Newtopia, directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, is based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang-woon and is set to have eight episodes, with the finale being screened on March 21.

Except for the first week when two episodes dropped on February 7, a new episode will be released weekly until the finale.

Watch the show’s latest character trailer below: