LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Karla Sofia Gascón, the transgender actress and history-making Oscar nominee for musical film Emilia Perez, has apologized after old social media posts resurfaced in which she denigrated Islam and George Floyd.

The controversy, which erupted days after Gascón became the first openly trans acting nominee in Academy Awards history, threatens to overshadow Netflix’s campaign for a movie that procured a leading 13 Oscar nominations.

Gascón said she was “deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” in a statement sent to AFP via a Netflix spokeswoman yesterday.

Many of the social media posts, which date back to at least 2016, specifically criticize Islam and Muslims. Gascón described Islam as “an infection” and “a deeply disgusting type of humanity.”

Another post referred to Floyd — the Black man murdered by US police, whose death in 2020 sparked mass anti-racism protests — as a “drug addict and a scammer.”

Spanish star Gascón, 52, was launched to global fame at the Cannes film festival last May, where Emilia Perez — in which she plays a Mexican narco boss who becomes a woman — won multiple prizes.

It was bought by streaming giant Netflix, and earlier this month Emilia Perez shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language film, with 13 nods.

That success came despite criticisms leveled at the film from certain quarters, for its depictions of Mexico and its drug war, its representation of trans issues, and its use of artificial intelligence to increase Gascón’s voice range in musical scenes.

As the film’s release and award campaign has ramped up, Gascón has spoken of her sadness and exhaustion at becoming a target for vicious online transphobic attacks.

Gascón also became embroiled in a row this week after accusing “many people working around” her best actress rival nominee, Brazil’s Fernanda Torres, of talking “badly about me, and Emilia Perez.”

But at least until now Gascón has been considered a front-runner for best actress, and the film is viewed by pundits as a strong contender to win best picture.

The social media tweets resurfaced Thursday after being shared online by journalist Sarah Hagi.

Gascón also joked that a “Chinese vaccine” for Covid-19 would come with “two spring rolls” and “a cat that moves its hand,” and said a recent Oscars ceremony looked like “an Afro-Korean festival” or “a Black Lives Matter demonstration.”

Gascón’s account on X, formerly Twitter, has since been deactivated.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” said Gascón’s statement.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.

“All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.” — AFP