LONDON, Jan 30 — Yesterday, Sheffield alt-metal band Bring Me the Horizon surprise-dropped a cover of the seminal Brit-rock band Oasis’ masterpiece “Wonderwall”.

The release was part of Spotify Singles, and also included a remix of its track “YOUtopia” from its POST HUMAN: NeX GEn album released last year.

The fans of the two fellow countrymen do not exactly overlap, so many were expecting the Oasis’ founding Gallagher brothers to detest the heavier version.

Turns out, it was the opposite... well, at least with one of the brothers, Liam — as seen on his X post.

I fucking LOVE it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

In a separate post, Liam also affirmed that he was not joking with his affection.

I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard fuck y’all — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

In the cover, BMTH reinterpreted Noel Gallagher’s jangly acoustic guitar with palm-muted riffs and thumping synth-backed beats, with vocalist Oli Sykes switched up Liam’s delivery by belting out the melodic chorus but also mixing his trademark screams in.

The band also paid tribute to Oasis on the single’s cover, posing in the same way as Oasis did in the music video over three decades ago.

BMTH will next headline the 2025 Reading and Leeds Festivals, alongside Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, and Hozier.

The band also recently visited Kuala Lumpur with Japanese kawaii-metal band Babymetal in August last year.