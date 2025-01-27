CHENGDU, Jan 27 — On Saturday, Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, 26, made her first public appearance at a fan meeting hosted by beverage company Viee, following her revelation about struggling with depression and past abuse.

According to CNA, the event, held in Chengdu, China, also provided Zhao an opportunity to speak about her health challenges.

It was reported that last year, the Hidden Love actress was seen in a wheelchair at a hospital, which raised concerns about her condition. Later, videos surfaced showing Zhao struggling with basic motor functions, including walking and eating.

“I experienced symptoms of paralysis and loss of speech. It was very difficult but now, I am grateful for how far I have come,” said Zhao was quoted as saying at the event.

“Before Chinese New Year, I wanted to show everyone the progress I have made in my recovery,” she added.

During the event, Zhao took time to connect with her fans, comforting those who were moved to tears by her appearance.

CNA reported that just days before, she shared in an interview with a China-based publication Global Times that she is receiving treatment for depression while also advocating for “vulnerable groups”.

“I want to say the support and encouragement everyone gives me is incredibly valuable. Thus, I also hope to use my own strength to help as many people as I can, especially those who are struggling with mental health issues,” she told the publication.

Zhao recently opened up about her health struggles in a Weibo post on January 1. The actress stated that she had been battling depression since 2019. In her post, she recounted her experiences with abuse including being physically punished for poor grades as a child and beaten after failed auditions as she pursued her acting career, which led her to internalise her struggles and avoid seeking help.

Despite it all, Zhao expressed gratitude to those who supported her, emphasising that depression is a real illness that cannot be resolved by simply “thinking positively”. She concluded her message with a note of hope, thanking her supporters and wishing them happiness for the new year, saying that love had given her strength to recover and live again.

