PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — Fifty-five ticket buyers for the Guess Onew Fanmeeting 2024 concert have issued a demand notice to the organiser, MND Sport & Event, claiming they have failed to process ticket refunds after the show was cancelled.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the notice, filed by lawyers Tetuan Nas Rahman & Azri Abdullah on January 23, demands the organiser refund the ticket costs as promised and compensate international buyers who had already booked flights and accommodation.

“The organiser is required to make the payment within 14 days from the date of this demand notice.

“If the organiser fails to do so, we will instruct our lawyers to file a lawsuit in court,” the statement read.

Utusan reported that, as of the date the demand notice was issued, the organiser had not responded to the ticket buyers.

The Guess Onew Fanmeeting 2024 concert was originally scheduled to take place at Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam, on July 27, 2024. However, the organiser later changed the venue to the Plenary Hall, KLCC, with ticket buyers promised new tickets by June 19, 2024.

However, ten days before the concert, the organiser announced its cancellation and pledged to refund all tickets by December 5 last year.

Utusan reported that it is currently seeking a response from the organiser.