PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — Comedian Harith Iskander’s stand-up show at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) has been cancelled following a death threat against his former wife, Dr Jezamine Lim, and abusive messages targeting their children.

In an Instagram post, Lim expressed heartbreak over the threats, calling them “despicable, cowardly, and inhumane”, particularly as they involved her children. She confirmed that police reports have been lodged and investigations are underway.

The decision to cancel the show was made after discussions between the family and DFP, prioritising safety and security.

Lim noted that the cancellation was especially painful as Harith had spent months preparing for the event, with their children, Zander and Zydane, slated to perform in the opening act.

“It saddens me to see people so consumed by hate that they dedicate hours upon hours to trolling, spreading anger, and writing paragraphs of abusive comments online,” she said in her post.

She also criticised the “mob mentality” behind the online abuse, urging individuals to redirect their energy toward kindness and meaningful actions rather than spreading hatred.

DFP announced yesterday that the show by Harith scheduled for tonight was cancelled.

DFP did not state the reason behind the cancellation, but it had received public pressure after police reports were lodged against the comedian over his “ham” joke on Facebook.