LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is going down on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

As reported by NME, Trevor Noah will be back to host for the fifth year in a row, and he is also stepping up as a producer this time around.

The line-up of performers is stacked with talent, including Billie Eilish, who last year performed “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, as well as Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

In related news, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confirmed that the Grammy Awards ceremony will proceed as planned, despite the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles.

Mason Jr. also told NME that the 2025 Grammys will also serve as a fundraising event. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have teamed up to launch the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, pledging a US$1 million donation to offer both immediate aid and long-term support for individuals and families in the music industry affected by displacement and loss from the disaster.

The 2025 Grammy nominations were revealed in November, with Beyoncé, The Beatles, Eilish, Roan, Charli XCX, Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift all vying for Record of the Year.

Beyoncé, with 11 nominations this year, has now become the most Grammy-nominated artist ever, surpassing her previous tie with Jay-Z at 88 nominations. She now holds a total of 99 nominations, adding to her record of 32 Grammy wins.