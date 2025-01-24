TOKYO, Jan 24 — One of Japan’s best-known pop stars and TV hosts announced his retirement yesterday after sexual misconduct allegations, in the latest scandal to rock the country’s entertainment industry.

Masahiro Nakai’s move comes after now-defunct boy band empire Johnny & Associates admitted in 2023 that its late founder Johnny Kitagawa for decades sexually assaulted teenage boys and young men.

Nakai, 52, was a member of the now-disbanded SMAP — part of Johnny & Associates’s stable — that swept the charts across Asia during the band’s nearly 30 years of fame.

Reports emerged last month that Nakai, a successful television host, had paid an unnamed woman a lump sum of ¥90 million (RM2.5 million).

This followed what tabloid magazine Shukan Bunshun called a “sexual act against her will” in 2023.

This month, Fuji Television suspended a weekly show hosted by Nakai, while other major networks also dropped the presenter.

Yesterday, Nakai released a statement saying he was stepping back from show business altogether.

“I will continue to face up to all problems sincerely and respond in a wholehearted manner. I alone am responsible for everything,” Nakai said.

“I sincerely apologise” to the woman, he wrote, before concluding: “thank you for these past 37 years. Good bye”.

This photo taken on February 2020 shows Masahiro Nakai, a former member of the J-Pop boy band sensation SMAP and a celebrity television host, speaking in Tokyo. One of Japan's biggest pop stars and best-known TV hosts, Masahiro Nakai, announced his retirement on January 23, 2025 over sexual misconduct allegations, reports said, in the latest scandal to rock Japan's entertainment industry. — Jiji Press/AFP pic

‘Outraged’

Nakai issued a statement published in local media earlier this month saying some of what had been reported was “different from the facts”.

His retirement stunned Japan, with three other former SMAP members telling local media they were “speechless”.

“I was shocked at the news, but I guess this (his retirement) is inevitable, from what we have seen in media,” said Naoko Mizui, 51, a shopper in Tokyo.

“I feel it would be difficult for him to continue working in the entertainment industry. It is sad, but we have to accept it,” she told AFP.

Fellow shopper Kaoru Kuno, 54, said she was “sad” but added: “As a woman, I feel bad. I have to say he treated women without respect.”

Fuji Television has also come under fire over its handling of the affair, with dozens of top brands pulling adverts from the broadcaster.

This photo taken on January 17, 2025 shows the logo of the Japanese television station Fuji Television Network displayed on the company's head office building at Odaiba district in Tokyo. A growing number of top brands are pulling adverts from major Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television (Fuji TV) on January 20, 2025 over sexual misconduct allegations against a host and former J-Pop star Masahiro Nakai. — AFP pic

Yesterday, its shares were down 7.8 per cent.

Shukan Bunshun and other outlets have alleged a Fuji TV executive was involved in organising Nakai’s meeting with the woman.

Fuji TV has denied those claims but said last week it was probing the matter after a US activist investor said it was “outraged” by the company’s lack of transparency.

The broadcaster’s parent company Fuji Media Holdings decided Thursday to establish a third-party enquiry as per the Japanese bar association’s guidelines.

The announcement came after it convened an emergency board meeting where participants voiced “harsh criticism” over the broadcaster’s handling of the matter, president Osamu Kanemitsu told reporters.

Drinking parties

The case also shone the spotlight on other TV channels, with local media reporting that dinners and drinking parties involving celebrities and young women were common practice.

Other TV channels including Nippon TV have announced their own investigations into whether similar events between celebrities and women had been organised.

The incident will “hopefully serve as an opportunity for TV stations to rethink how they make shows”, Takahiko Kageyama, a media studies professor at Doshisha Women’s College of Liberal Arts, told AFP.

“If women were being treated not as equal human beings but as some kind of lubricant to facilitate the making of TV programmes, it’s time they stopped this kind of practice,” he said.

A general view shows the office building of Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates, which was founded by Johnny Kitagawa, in Tokyo July 10, 2019. — AFP pic

Denunciations

Music mogul Kitagawa, who died aged 87 in 2019, had for decades sexually assaulted teenage boys and young men seeking stardom, his agency finally acknowledged in 2023.

Allegations about him swirled for decades but it was not until that year that they ignited calls for compensation following a BBC documentary and denunciations by victims.

Japan’s showbiz industry was then rocked by another bombshell sexual assault scandal involving Hitoshi Matsumoto, one of the country’s most popular comedians.

In November, Matsumoto said he was withdrawing a libel case against the Shukan Bunshun magazine that published the allegations, including that he forced oral sex on one woman, and forcibly kissed another. — AFP

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



