KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Malaysia welcomes Ant International’s business expansion and the strengthening of its partnership with local companies in line with the framework of creating high-value jobs and building capabilities to boost the country’s digital economy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this in a post on X after receiving a courtesy call from Ant International chief executive officer Peng Yang and his delegation this afternoon.

He said their discussion covered the progress of artificial intelligence adoption in Malaysia; sectors such as tourism, trade, and technology; as well as talent development for the company.

Ant Group, which started with the AliPay service in 2004, is a multinational company based in China.

Singapore-headquartered Ant International is the international business unit under Ant Group, while Khazanah Nasional Bhd is a major investor in and a partner of Alibaba Group and Ant Group. — Bernama