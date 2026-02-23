PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told foreign diplomats this evening that Malaysia’s survival as a multiracial and multireligious nation rests on its ability to embrace one another as a single family.

At the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s breaking-of-fast event at Wisma Putra, Anwar said the country’s stability is rooted in mutual respect across racial and religious lines.

“Our survival depends on our ability and capacity to embrace one another as one great family,” he said, noting that the spirit of accommodation is consistently displayed during major festivals.

He cited Chinese New Year, Pongal and now Ramadan as examples, pointing to a Chinese community event held early to accommodate Muslims observing the fasting month — a gesture he described as extraordinary.

He also said that many non-Muslims at the evening’s iftar chose to join the breaking of fast out of respect, even if they were not fasting.

“Similarly the function that we have tonight, I'm sure that Tok Mat knows many of you don't fast,” he said, referring to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“I mean the non-Muslims but they pretend to be hungry and they join us for iftar,” he joked, calling it part of Malaysia’s long tradition of mutual respect.

Anwar said he had also attended a Thaipusam celebration prior to the religious rites as a mark of respect for the Hindu community, emphasising that Malaysians should honour other faiths while staying rooted in their own beliefs and values.

He acknowledged the presence of divisive voices but told the diplomats that, on the ground, Malaysians — Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban and Kadazan — generally live together in harmony.

Preserving that spirit of unity, he added, is essential for Malaysia’s future and its continued stability.