MUMBAI, Jan 22 — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has sparked controversy by thanking India for “forgiving” British colonialism during the band’s concert in Mumbai.

According to UK’s The Standard, Martin did so while the band was performing at DY Patil Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

“Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things Great Britain has done and welcoming us into your home,” Martin said to the crowd of 75,000 fans.

While some fans later praised Martin for addressing colonial history and fostering goodwill, others criticised his comments as unnecessary and performative.

Social media reactions ranged from admiration for Martin’s acknowledgment of historical ties to backlash over what some saw as a publicity stunt.

India was under British colonial rule for almost two centuries, from 1757, after the British East India Company’s victory at the Battle of Plassey, to 1947, when India finally gained independence.