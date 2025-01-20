KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Live Nation Malaysia has announced that Babymonster will perform in Kuala Lumpur on June 21, 2025, as part of their first world tour, ‘Hello Monsters’.

The ‘Hello Monsters’ tour will commence in Seoul on January 25, 2025, and includes performances in cities such as Newark (New Jersey), Inglewood (Los Angeles), Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Live Nation Malaysia shared the tour dates on their official X account, stating, “2025 Babymonster 1st World Tour in Kuala Lumpur 21 June 2025 (SAT).”

The group also announced a performance in Taipei on June 28, 2025.

Fans are advised to monitor Live Nation Malaysia’s official channels for upcoming ticketing information.

Babymonster, formed by YG Entertainment, consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Rami, Rora, Chiquita, Asa and Ahyeon.

The group debuted with their single Batter Up in November 2023.

Babymonster’s debut album, Drip, earned them the ‘Best New Artist’ (Overseas) award at the Asian Pop Music Awards 2024.

Additionally, Drip was recognised as one of the ‘Top 20 Albums of the Year’ at the same event.