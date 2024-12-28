HONG KONG, Dec 28 — K-pop stars stole the spotlight at the Asian Pop Music Awards 2024, with aespa’s album win, G-Dragon’s anthemic Power, and ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’s collaboration APT. leading the honours.

The winners, revealed yesterday, saw aespa’s Armageddon cement their status as global icons by claiming the coveted Album of the Year award in the international category. Meanwhile, Li Ronghao won the Chinese title with his groundbreaking album The Dark Horse.

In the Record of the Year category, LE SSERAFIM’s Easy triumphed internationally, while Chinese star Xin Liu captivated audiences with her self-reflective hit Reality.

G-Dragon reaffirmed his legendary status by winning Song of the Year for his electrifying track Power, while Khalil Fong’s soulful masterpiece Only 23 took the Chinese title.

For Best Collaboration, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars earned international acclaim with their catchy duet APT., while Jennie’s visually stunning Mantra secured Best Music Video, showcasing her creative brilliance. Minnie also stood out, taking home the Best OST award for her haunting track Like A Dream from the hit K-drama Lovely Runner.

Jimin’s spellbinding moves in Who won him the Best Dance Performance award, further solidifying his reputation as a world-class performer.

Chanyeol claimed the Best Male Artist title internationally with his bold and experimental Black Out, while Wendy’s fierce and compelling Wish You Hell earned her the Best Female Artist honour.

In the group categories, WayV’s Give Me That won Best Group for China, while Seventeen’s 17 Is Right Here and XG’s Awe shared the international award, underscoring their global appeal. Emerging talent was also celebrated with BABYMONSTER’s edgy album Drip earning them the Best New Artist award internationally.

The Global Artist Award went to Billie Eilish for her genre-defying hit Hit Me Hard and Soft, reflecting the far-reaching influence of her music.

The Asian Pop Music Awards 2024, one of Asia’s most prestigious music events, celebrates excellence across the region, with separate categories for Chinese and international artists. This year, Korean artists dominated the international stage, reinforcing their impact on the global music scene.