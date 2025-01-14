SEOUL, Jan 14 — Blackpink’s Jisoo will be releasing her second solo album, two years after her solo debut — on Valentine’s Day.

The artist’s agency, Blissoo Entertainment today announced that more information, including the album title, will be announced later, reported The Korea Herald.

The upcoming album will be Jisoo’s first under her independent label, Blissoo, which she founded after parting ways with YG Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is expanding her acting career, starring in theCoupang Play original series Newtopia which is set to premiere Feb 7.

She is also gearing up for Blackpink’s collective comeback set for the second half of this year.