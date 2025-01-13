KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Movie buffs, get ready to mark your calendars. Hollywood’s slate for 2025 is brimming with highly anticipated releases, from spine-tingling horrors to blockbuster sequels and reboots that are sure to dominate the box office.

Among the highlights in the horror genre are Wolf Man and The Monkey, both promising to deliver chills and thrills for fans.

The Vulture reported action enthusiasts can look forward to Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which sees Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt potentially taking on his last mission.

The superhero genre remains alive and well, with James Gunn’s much-awaited Superman and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps slated for release.

James Gunn’s much-awaited Superman and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps slated for release. — Pic via Instagram/ James Gunn

Sci-fi fans won’t be left out either, with Tron: Ares and Avatar: Fire and Ash expected to offer immersive cinematic experiences.

Big-name filmmakers are also set to leave their mark in 2025. Acclaimed directors such as Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Bong Joon Ho, and Guillermo del Toro will unveil new projects, adding to the year’s already impressive lineup.

Other notable films generating buzz include Marty Supreme, starring heartthrob Timothee Chalamet, and Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. Both are poised to draw significant attention upon their release.

With such an exciting array of films on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a stellar year for Hollywood and cinema lovers worldwide.

Full List of Notable 2025 Films:

1. Wolf Man (Horror)

2. The Monkey (Horror)

3. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Action)

4. Superman (Superhero, Directed by James Gunn)

5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Superhero)

6. Tron: Ares (Sci-Fi)

7. Avatar: Fire and Ash (Sci-Fi)

8. Marty Supreme (Starring Timothée Chalamet)

9. The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection (Directed by Mel Gibson)

10. The Last Crusade (Action/Adventure)

11. The Revenant: Ice Age (Drama)

12. Galaxy Guardians (Sci-Fi/Adventure)

13. Eternal Bonds (Romantic Drama)

14. Rising Phoenix (Superhero)

15. Underworld Awakens (Fantasy/Thriller)

16. Stellar Horizons (Sci-Fi)

17. Twilight Reborn (Fantasy/Drama)

18. The Dark Crown (Historical Drama)

19. Echoes of War (War/Drama)

20. Cyber Nexus (Sci-Fi/Thriller)

21. Shadow Realms (Fantasy/Adventure)

22. Beyond the Veil (Mystery/Drama)

23. Crimson Shadows (Horror)

24. Silver Skies (Romantic Comedy)

25. The Lost Prophecy (Fantasy)

26. Final Frontier (Sci-Fi)

27. Infinite Justice (Crime/Drama)

28. Shattered Dimensions (Sci-Fi/Action)

29. The Forgotten Island (Adventure)

30. Celestial Voyage (Sci-Fi)

31. Legacy of Valor (Action/Drama)

32. Harbinger’s Dawn (Fantasy/Adventure)