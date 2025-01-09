LONDON, Jan 9 — Friends star Lisa Kudrow has revealed she recently found a note from her late co-star Matthew Perry in a cookie jar he gave her from the set, reported German news agency (dpa).

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, died on October 28, 2023, from the “acute effects of ketamine” at the age of 54.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kudrow, 61, spoke about the jar and said: “Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode.

“And I had recently found the note that he had in it for me.

“I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it. Timing’s everything.”

After Perry’s death, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Kudrow said in a joint statement that they were “utterly devastated”, adding they were “more than cast mates. We are a family.”

In 2021, the actors had reunited on screen for the first time since the show celebrated its 10-year run in 2004, having become a pop culture phenomenon.

After his death, an investigation unearthed a “broad underground criminal network” of people who “took advantage” of Perry when he fell back into addiction in autumn 2023, prosecutor Martin Estrada said at a press briefing last year.

Perry had been seeking treatment for depression and anxiety when he became addicted to intravenous ketamine, turning to “unscrupulous doctors who saw Perry as a way to make quick money,” Estrada said.

The actor was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction, setting up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

After his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

Five people were charged in connection with his death in August last year — Bernama