LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — “Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, US media reported yesterday, the day after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

The internet caught fire when Zendaya, 28, appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night with an enormous rock on her finger, with social media users speculating Holland had popped the question.

Specialist outlet TMZ reported yesterday the pair, who have been dating since 2021, took their relationship to the next level during a cozy Christmas together.

The British actor, 28, went down on one knee “in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States,” TMZ said.

The diamond ring sported by Zendaya that set tongue wagging of the proposal of the beloved celebrity couple. — AFP

“We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate.

“Our sources say the family wasn’t there... it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.”

The pair, who met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, despite fiercely guarding their privacy.

Holland was not at the Globes on Sunday — Hollywood’s first major event of the awards season — but Zendaya was there as a nominee for “Challengers,” a love triangle set in the world of tennis.

But the glitzy ceremony was not without romance: Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging when some of their steamy displays of affection were caught on camera. — AFP